Maxine Wahome aiming for a finish at the WRC Safari Rally

Rising lady racer burning with desire to excel internationally Maxine Wahome is optimistic of a great show at the upcoming WRC Safari Rally Championship set for June 24-27.

The 22 year who would be the only woman driver participating in the global competition has said she is seeking to defy all odds and perform fairly well in a male dominated contest.

“It is my first time to participate and will try my best especially to finish the race which has been an elusive achievement for female participants.I am so much excited and really looking forward to the spectacle which has attracted global attention due to its status” she said.

Since 2013, when she was introduced to the sport by her father at the age of 13 years, her star has been steadily rising,and has gained experience over years after racing against her cousins and friends on motocross bikes.

She is relishing transitioning from Autocross to Rallying, “It wasn’t as hard as I thought. Half the time I drive and hang around Rally drivers and I pick up a lot of things. It is a bit more comfortable; not jumping all over on the bike.” she added.

She will be partnered by an equally fast rising navigator Chantal Young who has been in the rally for almost a decade and still proving to be one of the finest navigators in Kenya.

Maxine is part of the official entry list of the 58 drivers who have confirmed to take part in the event which makes a return after 19 year hiatus.

The official list, released by the World Rally Championship (WRC) on Friday last week has Elfyn Evans who is fresh from winning the WRC Portugal leg.

Local drivers including Tundo, Onkar Rai, Tejveer Rai and Karan Patel are expected to give the global drivers a run for their money if not the bragging rights.

