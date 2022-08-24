May tea exports decline 28pc on Russia-Ukraine war

Tea exports reduced 28pc in the month of May as compared to the same period last year despite increased production due to good weather.

Data from the Tea Board of Kenya indicate that the country shipped 37 million kilos worth Ksh 11.7 billion compared to 51 million kilos worth Ksh 13 billion last year.

The board says the decline in exports is due Russian-Ukraine crisis that has reduced the spending power of new Kenyan tea markets.

The global recession occasioned by the Russia-Ukraine crisis saw Kenyan tea exports destinations shrinking to 40 markets compared to 51 during the same period last year.

However, a kilo of green leaf fetched Ksh 315.28 per kilo compared to Ksh 245.75 per kilo in May 2021.

Pakistan remained the leading export destination for Kenyan tea as the country shipped 13.84 million kilos of green leaf worth Ksh 4.4 billion.

Shipments to Pakistan accounted for 38pc of Kenya’s total tea export volumes. Other key export destinations for Kenyan tea were Egypt that imported 5.31 million kilos of Kenyan tea worth Ksh 1.6 billion.

The United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Yemen, Russia and Sudan rounded off as Kenya’s top tea export destination, cumulatively importing 11 million kilos of green leaf worth Ksh 3.5 billion.

Local tea consumption also reduced drastically in May this year, with sales reducing to 2.41 million kilos against 4.15 million kilos for the corresponding period of 2021.

This was attributed to lower demand occasioned by rise in the cost of living. Despite reduced earnings, tea production increased by from 45 million kilos in 2021 to 50 million kilos following the onset of the long rains in tea growing regions.