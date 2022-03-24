Maya Amolo becomes the face of ‘Fresh Finds Africa’ on Spotify

The Spotify playlist specifically curates music from independent artists and labels in Africa.

Kenyan singer Maya Amolo is the face of Spotify’s newest playlist ‘Fresh Finds Africa’. Twenty-three-year-old Maya is an alternative R&B artist who started her music career on SoundCloud, collaborating with internet producers to create tunes such as “U Wanna” and “Where Tornados Flew”. Maya’s sugary vocals and soft harmonies quickly amassed her a dedicated listenership and grabbed the attention of local producers and musicians.

The Fresh Finds playlist which was launched in 2016 by Spotify, serves as a launchpad for independent artists. The programme is aimed at helping emerging artists learn and grow by giving them the tools for long-term and sustained career success.

Maya serves as the face of the new playlist which will also showcase other new tracks from other up-and-coming African artists. In addition to being on the playlist, Maya will attend a one-on-one workshop on the best practices for using the Spotify platform as well as in-app and social support to help her grow her career.

Listen to the playlist here.