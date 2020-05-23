Mayakula commends Mwendwa for raising football standards in Kenya

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) North West Rift Branch Secretary Francis Mayakula has commended FKF President Nick Mwendwa for raising football standards in Kenya for the last four years.

In support of Mwendwa who is seeking to retain his seat, Mayakula said he had proved himself as a leader.

He credits Mwendwa for re-introduction of the Women Premier League and Women Division One leagues that continue to nurture young female players who later join the Harambee Starlets.

In addition, the FKF National Super League and grass-root football teams have sponsors who provide financial support, sports equipment, uniform kits, balls, nets and others.

If Mwendwa is handed a second term, Mayakula is confident that he will continue to raise the bar.

