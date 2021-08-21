Mayorkun debuts in 2021 with hot new single

The mayor of Lagos has made his grand music debut in 2021 with the release of a new single titled “Let Me Know.”

Mayorkun’s latest release is accompanied by plenty excitement from his fans and music lovers who have eagerly anticipated a new track drop since his last in December of 2020. Last year, he set the bar high with multiple #1 hit singles released including ‘Geng’ ‘Of Lagos’ and ‘Betty Butter’ with Davido that dominated the charts as well as playlists across several music real estate. That same year, he was featured on Davido’s A Better Time album and would later earn his debut on BBC 1Xtra A List for the fan-favourite track ‘The Best.’

As far as the 2021 goes, Mayorkun will continue to evolve his profile as an authority in music. Not only has he collaborated on songs by many profiled musicians, making him arguably the industry’s most featured artiste, he has also aligned with global brands like Budweiser, Moet Hennessy and more recently Coca-Cola.

Now that Mayorkun appears to be settling well in this echelon, he has premiered a brand new single titled “Let Me Know,” which is a smooth and earnest dose of Afrobeats with romance at its heart.

The track is Mayor’s first solo release in almost nine months and is coming amid speculations of an album project especially from his fans who have clamoured that he is past due for a sophomore LP release. Nonetheless, it is a thrill to hear him buzzing fresh with such creative energy and we are expectant for the accompanying music video that’s scheduled to drop soon.

Let Me Know is available on Apple Music store.