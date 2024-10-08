The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and has called upon Kenyans to participate in environmental conservation initiative ahead of Mazingira Day, Thursday on 10th October 2024.

Mazingira Day seeks to complement government efforts towards environmental protection and conservation, providing an opportunity for all Kenyans to participate in environment conservation activities.

In a statement the Environment CS noted that on Thursday, 10th his ministry will converge at Nairobi Arboretum for the Mazingira Day 2024 national celebration.

The celebration is a crucial opportunity to accelerate environmental protection and raise awareness of the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity and pollution.

“In furtherance of the Constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment, President William Ruto on 24th April 2034 Assented to the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments Bill 2024) that saw the Public Holidays Act amended, redesigning Utamaduni Day as Mazingira Day, to be observed as a national holiday on 10th of October every year.” The statement read.

The CS said Mazingira Day calls for urgent meaningful actions from both government and citizens to ensure prosperity and sustainability for present and future generations.

“Aligned with the National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Programme, Mazingira Day supports the goal of restoring 10.6 million hectares of degraded land by planting 15 billion trees by the year 2032, through a whole of government and society approach.” He noted.

The CS encouraged Kenyans, to participate in cleaning up activities to rid the environment of unwanted waste from homes, roads, parks, beaches, and any other areas that require clean up.

He also called upon citizens to plant trees in line with the government efforts towards accelerating landscape and ecosystem restoration by growing 15 billion trees by 2032 which will also be instrumental in addressing the effects of climate change which he noted can be done in homes, schools and other available spaces.

Members of public have also been advised to be involved in organising, attending forums as well as getting involved in activities that highlight pollution control and good waste management practices that encourage the circular economy model of reduce, reuse and recycle at household and commercial levels.