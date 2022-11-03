Mbadi elected unopposed as Chair of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee

Nominated MP John Mbadi is the new National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after he was elected unopposed.

Mbadi was elected during the committee’s first meeting Thursday morning while Butere MP Nicholas Tindi Mwale was elected Vice chairperson.

In a busy day for Committees, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia was elected Regional Integration committeee Chairperson while Fafi MP Salah Yakub will be the Vice-Chairperson.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has also been elected the Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriations Committee and will be deputised by Teso South MP Mary Emaase who emerged victorious in a hotly contested race with Embakasi East MP Ongili Babu Owino.

The newly constituted Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers Committee has elected Taita Taveta County Woman Representative Lydia Haika Mnene Mizighi as chairperson and Ruiru Member of Parliament Simon King’ara as the Vice-Chairperson.

In its inaugural sitting, the Special Funds Account Committee elected Migori Woman Rep Fatuma Zainab Mohamed as it’s chairperson while North Imenti MP Dawood Abdul Rahim was elected her vice chair unopposed.

At the same time Tharaka Nithi Constituency MP George Gitonga Murugara has been elected the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and will be deputized by his Kibwezi West colleague Mutuse Eckomas Mwengi.

