Mbadi says it’s time for Sifuna to leave ODM

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has urged Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to resign as Secretary General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). Mbadi believes Sifuna no longer aligns with the party’s goals and is instead advancing the agenda of another political group.

Speaking during a funds raising event at Kisaku Primary School in Suba South, Homa Bay County, Mbadi stated that it is time for Sifuna to leave, as his actions are undermining the authority of the party’s new leader, Oburu Odinga.

“Someone like Edwin Sifuna will not remain in ODM because already he is conflicted. He is now selling the agenda of someone else. Why are you pretending? You cannot keep him in the party. He is gone. Allow him to go,” Mbadi asserted.

He stressed the importance of cohesion within ODM, urging all members to support Oburu, whom he described as respectful, steadfast, and aligned with the party’s founding principles.

“Oburu has been steadfast behind Raila Odinga, even though Raila is younger than him. But he did not in any way fight the leadership of his brother. He respected his brother. Therefore, we must also respect Oburu Oginga for the leadership that he has,” the CS said.

Mbadi, who previously served as ODM chairman, warned that the party has a zero-tolerance policy for defiance.

“If someone does not agree with ODM policies, with the policies that were spelled out by the party leader after convening the Central Committee meeting, that person should be left to go, so that we can see how many people he is leaving with,” Mbadi stated.

He recalled a similar situation during his tenure when disciplinary action was taken against Ababu Namwamba for undermining party unity.

“When I was the chairman of the ODM party, and Ababu Namwamba wanted to behave like Edwin Sifuna is behaving, I made sure he left. I convened a disciplinary committee against him as the Secretary General,” Mbadi recounted.

According to Mbadi, ODM members must resist external influences and political agendas from other leaders, including from the united opposition’s Rigathi Gachagua, Fred Matiang’i, and Kalonzo Musyoka. He emphasized that the party will collaborate with President William Ruto until 2027, with some members already preparing for future leadership roles in 2032.