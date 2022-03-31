Mbae to perform at Nairobi Street Kitchen tomorrow

Check into Nairobi Street Kitchen tomorrow for free premium entertainment.

Multi-talented crooner Mbae is set to perform this Friday, 1st April, at Nairobi Street Kitchen alongside The Revolution Band. Guests will be treated to a mélange of great music and dance from 7.30pm and entrance is absolutely free. Typically, Mbae’s live performances integrate live instruments, vocals, and different types of dance genres.

The self- taught singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, producer, dancer, and performer of the ‘Lishanoga‘ fame has written songs that cut through different genres such as Zouk, Kizomba, Afro, and Afro-RnB. He is also a proponent of artists leading the evolution towards immersive consumption of digital experiences. Despite having danced for 3 years only, Mbae’ s passion for dance has enabled him to integrate a variety of genres in dance that span across Latin (salsa, kizomba, bachata), Afrobeat, Hip hop, and recently, amapiano, from South Africa.

Apart from being all- rounded artistically, Mbae’ s stellar performance from Mang’ u High School in Kenya earned him a place in one of Europe’ s most prestigious universities, Sciences Po Paris in France where he recently obtained a master’ s in marketing. He is the vision bearer of the Revolution The Band ( RTB ), which comprises some of the finest musicians of his generation. The band constitutes Guitarist – Elisha Opiyo, Pianist – Boaz, Saxophonist – Denilson Ochieng, drummer – Daniel Karisa, Bass guitarist – Eric Mayore and Dancer – Deon Oburu.