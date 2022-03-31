Mbae to perform at Nairobi Street Kitchen tomorrow

Check into Nairobi Street Kitchen tomorrow for free premium entertainment.

Multi-talented crooner Mbae is set to perform this Friday, 1st April, at Nairobi Street Kitchen alongside The Revolution Band. Guests will be treated to a mélange of great music and dance from 7.30pm and entrance is absolutely free. Typically, Mbae’s live performances integrate live instruments, vocals, and different types of dance genres.

The self- taught singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, producer, dancer, and performer of the ‘Lishanoga‘ fame has written songs that cut through different genres such as Zouk, Kizomba, Afro, and Afro-RnB. He is also a proponent of artists leading the evolution towards immersive consumption of digital experiences. Despite having danced for 3 years only, Mbae’ s passion for dance has enabled him to integrate a variety of genres in dance that span across Latin (salsa, kizomba, bachata), Afrobeat, Hip hop, and recently, amapiano, from South Africa. 

Apart from being all- rounded artistically, Mbae’ s stellar performance from Mang’ u High School in Kenya earned him a place in one of Europe’ s most prestigious universities, Sciences Po Paris in France where he recently obtained a master’ s in marketing. He is the vision bearer of the Revolution The Band ( RTB ), which comprises some of the finest musicians of his generation. The band constitutes Guitarist – Elisha Opiyo, Pianist – Boaz, Saxophonist – Denilson Ochieng, drummer – Daniel Karisa, Bass guitarist – Eric Mayore and Dancer – Deon Oburu.

  

Latest posts

Tems Launches ‘Leading Vibe Radio’ on Apple Music 1

Christine Olubayi

Showmax unveils four new projects set to premiere this year

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Cinemas and Theatre reviews the film ’40 Sticks’

KBC Videos

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More