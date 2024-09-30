Home Sports Football Mbappe named in Madrid squad to face Lille after thigh injury

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF appears during the La Liga EA Sports 2024/25 football match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain, on September 24, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto) (Photo by Alberto Gardin / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

Real Madrid named Kylian Mbappe in their squad to face Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday after he missed one match with a thigh injury.

The French forward was expected to be out until after the upcoming international break but appears to have made a quick recovery.

Mbappe sustained the problem last Tuesday in the La Liga win over Alaves and was unavailable for Sunday’s 1-1 derby draw at Atletico Madrid.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti selected Mbappe in his squad on Monday for the trip to France to face Ligue 1 side Lille, where the striker’s brother Ethan plays.

Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was not included in the squad after suffering a hip muscle injury against Atletico.

