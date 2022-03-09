Mbappe trains in full ahead of UCL return leg clash with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is in Paris St-Germain’s squad for the second leg of Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 tie at Real Madrid despite nursing a foot injury.

There were doubts that the World Cup winner would be ready to feature in Wednesday’s Champions League clash but he’s all set to play at the Bernabeu

The 23-year-old fired PSG to a late 1-0 win in the first leg of the round of 16 tie at Parc des Princes to give the Ligue 1 leaders a narrow advantage to take to Santiago Bernabeu.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were left concerned that they would have to finish the job without Mbappe after he picked up a knock in training, but he was present with the rest of his team-mates as they travelled to Spain on Tuesday morning.

Casemiro misses out through suspension for Real and fellow midfielder Toni Kroos (hamstring) is also a doubt.

Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde may start in their place.

The absence of the vastly experienced Kroos, who helped Germany win the World Cup in 2014, would come as a blow to Real as they seek to put in an improved performance compared to the first leg.

Speaking about the 32-year-old’s potential involvement and his own hopes for the tie, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti said: “If I think he is at 100% he will play. If he is at 95%, he won’t.”

“We were not able to play how we wanted [in the first leg] and what we suffered from the most was the pressure from PSG.

“We are convinced that the best Real Madrid can compete with the best PSG. We saw the best version of PSG in Paris. I wish to see the best version of Real Madrid on Wednesday.”