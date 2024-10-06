Mbeere South residents give MP leeway on Gachagua impeachment

Mbeere South Constituency residents have given their Member of Parliament the leeway to make the decision on how to cast his vote on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment.

The residents spoke out during the second day of public participation Saturday on the impeachment motion against DP Gachagua was marked by low turnout in Embu.

In Mbeere South Constituency, residents unanimously agreed to come out with a common stand with regard to the motion.

While faulting their MP Nebart Muriuki for appending his signature to the motion without involving them, the residents said Gachagua should be given a fair hearing with regards to the accusations leveled against him.

Led by former Mavuria Ward MCA Joseph Nyaga, the residents asked him not to allow his judgment be swayed by party politics since he was elected on an independent ticket.

“We call upon him not to be partisan but consider the wishes the majority of Kenyans in his judgement,” Muthamia said.