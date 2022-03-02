Mbilu to use Wiper party for his Makueni Parliamentary candidacy

Makueni County Assembly Speaker Douglas Mbilu has declared his interest for Makueni Parliamentary candidacy on the Wiper Democratic Party ticket.

Mbilu who is seeking to replace the incumbent legislator Dan Maanzo who is going for the County Senatorial position in the August elections affirmed his commitment towards supporting former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka’s state house bid.

“I had declared my candidature earlier on but I want to formally announce that I will be using Wiper party to ascend to Parliamentary leadership in order to advocate for the interest of our people and our party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is ripe for Presidency following his vast experience and proven track record. I am up to the task and given the chance I will deliver to the fullest” he said

Mbilu braved a serious challenge in 2017 to bag the County Assembly speaker’s position garnering 35 votes out of 47 beating other six competitors among them a Sub County administrator in Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s Government and 2017 Wiper’s Mbooni parliamentary loser Mary Muting’a

Having replaced Stephen Ngelu who had been elected under URP ticket, the soft spoken youthful leader has promised to replicate his record of upholding the rule of law and exercising public participation to enhance good governance and inclusivity.

“We have had inclusivity in public participation in matters of the assembly and work together with the executive though the independence of the two,As incoming Makueni MP I will consult with the electorate on their preferred development projects and ensure that I follow the footsteps of my predecessor in performing my expected roles of legislation, represention and oversight” added Mbilu.

Earlier this year, area county boss Professor Kibwana hinted at vying for Makueni Senate docket after withdrawing from this year’s presidential race in support of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The seat would remain vacant after its holder Mutula Kilonzo Jnr announced his intent to become the second Governor of Makueni county since the inception of devolution in 2010 after the promulgation of the new constitution.

The eloquent Senator in September 2021, shared a campaign poster with his image on his social media platforms with the words ‘The People’s Governor 2022 Makueni County.

Mbilu is remembered for being rated as the best performing assembly in the country in 2020 following the CountyTrak Index that explored aspects of devolution and governance, seeking to understand Kenyans’ perceptions towards their leaders.