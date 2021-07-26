Mbogi Genje feature Khaligraph Jones on new music

“Warena” is available to stream on all major platforms.

One of Kenya’s most recognised Gengetone rap groups, Mbogi Genje, is back with a new banger “Warena”, this time featuring award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones.

The song dropped days after Jones signed a partnership with OdiBets to support and encourage upcoming rap musicians in Kenya. For Mbogi, the song comes three months after they dropped their collaboration with Kenyan rap queen Petra.

Staying true to their roots and the “language of the streets”, the song produced by Jones’ label Blu Ink Corp and directed by Trey Juelz is an exaltation of themselves and their talent. The direct translation of “Warena” is fire, meaning cool, awesome, good or exciting.

Stream “Warena” here.