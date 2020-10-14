Nai fest will take place at the Ngong Racecourse featuring Kenya’s biggest artistes

Kenya’s biggest artistes are set to take part in the Nai Fest 2020 on November 7th at the Ngong Race Course. The event is set to take place from 10 am – 10 pm in an event dubbed “The Ultimate Brunch.

Several Kenyan musicians, including Gengetone’s finest Mbogi Genje, are set to take to the stage to perform alongside Nigerian crooner Reekado Banks who will be headlining the event. Additionally, Nai Fest will be hosted by media personality and corporate MC Jamal Gaddafi and Deejay’d the very talented DJ Jones.

Initially, the Nai Fest was scheduled to take place on April 4th but was cancelled due to the Corona Virus pandemic. However, in a statement the organisers released in March, they assured the public that all ticket holders would have priority once a new date was announced.

Other artistes set to perform at the festival include Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna, Sailors, Zzero Sufuri, Fat Boy Gwaash and Lamaz Span KOB.

Tickets are currently available for purchase on MTickets.

