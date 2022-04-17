Mbogo to compete with Sonko for Mombasa governor’s seat

Confusion reigned in Mombasa Wiper Democratic Movement over the entry of former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko into the Mombasa governorship race.

Party officials and aspirants declared that Kisauni MP Mr Ali Mbogo has not been issued with a direct nomination ticket as he claimed on Saturday and will compete with Mr Sonko who has since shifted his political base from Nairobi to Mombasa.

Addressing a press conference at Royal Castle hotel in Mombasa County, Wiper secretary for Religious Affairs and chairman of the Wiper Caucus Mombasa chapter Sheikh Omar Twaha said Mbogo has not been given a nomination certificate yet.

Sheikh Twaha who was flanked by Wiper gender secretary and aspirant for Nyali Parliamentary seat Ms Millicent Odhiambo said aspirants were only issued with interim letters of acknowledgement and not certificates.

According to Twaha, Wiper has only issued direct nomination tickets to Machakos governor aspirant Ms Wavinya Ndeti, Makueni governor aspirant Mr Mutula Kilonzo Junior and also cleared former Kibwezi MP Prof Philip Kaloki to run as Nairobi deputy governor under Mr Richard Ngatia of Jubilee Party.

On Saturday, Mr Mbogo held a press conference in Kisauni and declared that he had the Wiper nomination certificate to run for Mombasa governorship and denied that he will go for nomination with Mr Sonko.

The document with handwritten name of the aspirant was signed by National Election Board Chair Ms Agatha Solitei and is headlined “unopposed candidate.”

Ms Esther Koske who is vying for the Mombasa women representative seat yesterday showed a similar letter from the party but insisted it can be cancelled anytime there is a rival as it is not final.

Also present were Mombasa senator aspirant Abdulsalam Kassim and Jomvu Kuu MCA Mr Abdalla Shebe among others.

Ms Odhiambo who read the statement on behalf of the team, claimed the party issued just ‘love letters’ awaiting confirmation as candidates through nomination tickets.

Twaha announced plans for a meeting of 600 delegates in Mombasa to discuss the nomination saga but said there was also a possibility of calling for competitive nomination between Mbogo and Sonko if consensus flops.

Sonko who was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket in 2017 shifted his political base to Mombasa after being impeached by Nairobi MCAs.