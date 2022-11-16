Mbosso releases new EP ‘Khan’ after lavish album party

EP follows the success of his 2021 debut album ‘Definition of Love’.

Tanzanian songwriter and singer Mbosso – has released his EP titled Khan.

The 6-track EP inspired by Indian culture is a blend of genres that includes Afrobeats, Bongo Flava, Amapiano, Zouk and Arabic music. The title of the EP is also an ode to the culture; ‘Khan’ is a popular male name of Indian origin that means ‘Ruler’ or ‘King’.

This latest project features collaborations with WCB label boss Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Alfakat, Costa Titch and Congo’s Ya Levis. The EP is a testament to his fine songwriting skills and keeps true to the moniker ‘King of Swahili love music’ as many have taken to calling him.

Needless to say, love is a dominant theme as can be found in most of his discography.

EP tracklist

“Huyu Hapa” “Pole” feat. Ruby “Shetani” feat. Costa Titch & Alfa Kat “Wayo” feat. Ya Levis “Assalaam” feat. Mohammed Almanji “Yataniua” feat. Diamond Platnumz

Khan follows the success of his 2021 debut album Definition of Love which earned him critical praise in East Africa and the wider region for his flawless vocals and immersive lyrics.

Mbosso is widely known, across East Africa and the globe, and celebrated for a number of hit songs including “Hodari”, “Baikoko”, “Nadekezwa”, “Tamu” and “Tamba” – all of which have accumulated over 40 million views on YouTube to date.

