Mboya wins mashinani junior chess tourney

Mboya Samuel of St. Clements Educational Centre is the champion of this year’s edition of the chess Mashinani junior tournament held in Limuru Saturday evening.

Samuel won the tournament with a score of 6 points, beating Ndeiya Samuel and Ndeiya Naomi who finished second and third respectively.

Mboya finished first with 6 points ahead of Ngigi Samuel also of St. Clements Educational centre who had 5 points. Naomi Wairimu completed the podium finish with 4 points.

Faith Grace Wamakima of Junel School won the under 11 category, defeating her school mate Imani Sasha who finished second while Mariabel of St. Clements settled for the third position.

In the under 9 category, Euridge Kasuku was too good for Ongoma Ceejay and Kenneth Kimani.

Meanwhile, the Nairobi County-level two swimming championship came to an end today at the Makini School, having attracted more than 500 swimmers.

Virginia Okumu, Emma Wappler and Elaine Irungu were some of the girls who won their respective events while Joel Nyaika, Kevin Adede and Jeremy Kombe were among the gold medalists in the boys category.

Otters swimming club finished top of the boys category with a total of 55 medals; 25 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze medals.

International School of Kenya finished second with a total of 16 gold medals while Makini School third with 14 gold medals. Kids Talent swim club finished bottom.

Otters again won the girls overall title with 27 gold medals, beating Hydra Swim club and Makini School who were the other podium finishers.