Mbungo bags coach of the month accolade


Bandari FC head coach Casa Mbungo led the club to four wins in the month of February.He was awarded for his efforts by being named the best coach for the month.

 

Bandari head coach Andre Casa Mbungo is the February Football Kenya Federation Premier  League coach of the month of February.

Mbungo guided Bandari to four wins in as many matches in the month to claim the award  ahead of his Bidco United counterpart Anthony Akhulia.

Bandari began the month with a 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at the Utalii grounds before  humbling AFC Leopards 2-1 in the subsequent match played at the Mbaraki grounds.

The coastal side thumped  Vihiga United 5-0 and shot down Ulinzi Stars 2-0 in the final match of the month.

Casa Mbungo received a personalized trophy and cash award.

Akhulia on the other hand led Bidco to four wins but their goal returns were inferior to that  of Bandari who scored ten and conceded once.

The league debutants narrowly edged Posta Rangers 1-0 in their first match of the month  before flooring Zoo Kericho 2-0 in their second encounter staged at the Green Stadium.

The Thika based club broke sweat to beat Mathare United 2-1 at the Kasarani Stadium in the  third duel and replicated a similar result in their final match against Tusker.

Mbungo becomes the third tactician to be decorated this season after KCB’s Zedekiah Otieno  and Wazito’s Francis Kimanzi who were named as the December and January coaches of the  month respectively.

 

 

The Rwandese national walks home with a customized trophy and a Ksh 50 000 from the  league organizers.

