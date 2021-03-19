Mbungo bags coach of the month accolade

Bandari head coach Andre Casa Mbungo is the February Football Kenya Federation Premier League coach of the month of February.

Mbungo guided Bandari to four wins in as many matches in the month to claim the award ahead of his Bidco United counterpart Anthony Akhulia.

Bandari began the month with a 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at the Utalii grounds before humbling AFC Leopards 2-1 in the subsequent match played at the Mbaraki grounds.

The coastal side thumped Vihiga United 5-0 and shot down Ulinzi Stars 2-0 in the final match of the month.

Akhulia on the other hand led Bidco to four wins but their goal returns were inferior to that of Bandari who scored ten and conceded once.

The league debutants narrowly edged Posta Rangers 1-0 in their first match of the month before flooring Zoo Kericho 2-0 in their second encounter staged at the Green Stadium.

The Thika based club broke sweat to beat Mathare United 2-1 at the Kasarani Stadium in the third duel and replicated a similar result in their final match against Tusker.

Mbungo becomes the third tactician to be decorated this season after KCB’s Zedekiah Otieno and Wazito’s Francis Kimanzi who were named as the December and January coaches of the month respectively.

The Rwandese national walks home with a customized trophy and a Ksh 50 000 from the league organizers.

