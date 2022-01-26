Mbuzi Gang drops debut album

Mbuzi Gang has launched into the year with an album.

One of the freshest sounds to come out of Gengetone, Mbuzi Gang, just dropped their debut album. The three-man group has been rocking Kenyan airwaves for a year now dropping hit after hit. Mbuzi Gang, comprised of Joefes, iPhoolish and Fathermoh first became popular with the track ‘Shamra Shamra’ almost exactly a year ago.

With their very first album, called ‘Three Wise Goats’ the group has gone international, featuring artistes from Uganda and Tanzania. Artistes featured on the album include, Jose Chamelion, KRG The Don, Kashkeed, Vanessa, Ethic, Navio, Vic West, Swat, Exray, Lava Lava, Katapila, Silverstone, Bars, and Nina Ros. It is basically 12 bumping tracks that you can enjoy, with the wittiest lyrics and catchy beats.

Three Wise Goats is currently streaming on all major platforms. You can even stream it fully and for free on YouTube.