Mbuzi Gang release video for song “Shida”

The song comes off their debut album Three Wise Goats.

Mbuzi Gang in collaboration with multi-award-winning Ugandan musician Dr Jose Chameleone has released an animation video for their song “Shida.”

Produced by Kenyan producer Kashkeed, ‘Shida’ is a blend of Luganda, Swahili and English set to appeal to audiences in East Africa. The song is the fourth track from their debut 12-track album Three Wise Goats. The album features artists such as Lava Lava, KRD The Don, Silverstone Barz, Ethic and more.

The video and album are distributed under Black Market Records. The audio for the single was originally released in January.

Mbuzi Gang is made up of three artists Joefes 254, iPhoolish and Fathermoh.

