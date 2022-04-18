MC Jessy to vie for South Imenti seat as an independent candidate

Jasper Muthomi aka MC Jessy has announced that he will vie for the South Imenti Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the August polls.

On Monday, the comedian said he was determined to be on the ballot come August 9th.

“Sent like an arrow from a mighty man’s hand. We keep going….. Bado Tuko kwa race. Let’s do this South Imenti, 9th August it is,” said MC Jessy on his Twitter handle.

Last week, MC Jessy dropped out of the South Imenti parliamentary seat after meeting with UDA’s presidential flag bearer William Ruto at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi County.

The Churchill Show comedian postponed his parliamentary bid in favor of Mwiti Kathaara for the South Imenti Seat.

MC Jessy, who joined UDA on January 19th added his name to the battle for the legislative position to replace the incumbent South Imenti MP Kathuri Murungi who has been at the helm since 2013.