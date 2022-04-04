MCA aspirant in Kisii County hacked to death

A Member of the County Assembly aspirant in Kisii county has been hacked to death at his home in Bobamba in Bomachoge Borabu constituency.

The death of Thomas Ontweka Okari has been condemned by his fellow politicians who say they are fearing for their own safety.

Led by Bogeka MCA Charles Nyagoto, the leaders are calling for speedy investigations into the murder of Okari.

Nicknamed ‘Sandona’ Okari who was a businessman in Nairobi had allegedly retired for the night after a day long political engagement when assailants entered his house and hacked him.

Efforts by doctors at a private hospital in Kisii town to save his life were fruitless as he succumbed to the injuries.

His death comes just days before the Orange Democratic party primaries in the area.

The late Okari had expressed interest in seeking the ODM ticket to vie for the Member of County Assembly seat