MCA condemns CS Magoha’s new directive on school fees

Muthetheni ward MCA Jeremiah Munguti has condemned Education CS Prof George Magoha for insisting that school fees be cleared for third term.

Addressing the press in Muthetheni Machakos County, Munguti said that it’s unfair for the students to be sent home yet their parents are struggling to raise the required amount.

The MCA said that last year Magoha had instructed learners with fee arrears to continue with their education without any interference as parents are still recovering from adverse corona effects on businesses.

Munguti said that parents are still struggling financially as most are still unemployed and their businesses are still grappling due to corona effects. He urges the President to intervene for the sake of the learners.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“CS Magoha has recently said that students should be sent home for fee balance yet last year he had instructed teachers to let the learners in school, since their parents are striving to survive during the corona menace,” noted the MCA.

“I beg the President to give the parents more time to clear the fee balance and let those learners who are still at home to go back to school,” added Munguti.

CS Magoha speaking on June 7 at JKUAT during the handing over of the multi-million Agricultural Laboratory building, said that some parents from well off families were taking advantage of an earlier directive on the payment of school fees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CS said that parents who are denying paying the balance of their third term school fees should pay without delay.

He also instructed head teachers and principals to double check and ensure that the child they are sending home is not from a poor family or where the parent has lost their job because majority of those refusing to clear balance can afford and must pay.