MCAs denounce Tuesday planned protests

They claim the protests are detrimental to the economy

A section of Kenya Kwanza affiliated MCAs have denounced anti-government protests planned for Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, the ward representatives led by Chinga MCA Kiruga Thuku called for the cessation of the demos, saying the President must be allowed time to implement issues that have been raised by the youth.

“We wish to call for an end to the violence being perpetuated and perpetrated under the disguise of peaceful protests. Unreasonable demands on the President and the Government must cease, especially where the demands have neither a constitutional or legal basis” they said.

“No one has the monopoly of violence and supporters of Government can also opt to mobilise and come out into the streets to defend it. This would only lead to escalation of the situation” they added.

While calling for strict adherence to the rule of law, they regretted that the protests were now detrimental to the economy.

“It has also become increasingly clear that some elements, especially in the politics and the civil society sector, have joined the chaos to fan a very nefarious and crooked agenda. They have been very loud, clear and categorical that their aim is a change of government through unconstitutional, illegal and forceful means” they said.

“Businesspeople in Nairobi and other parts affected by these criminal protests have started guarding their own property and have warned that, going forward, they won’t allow protestors in their towns” the MCAs noted.

The youths are mobilizing under hashtag #TupataneTuesday despite appeals to stop and have vowed to shut down Nairobi the same day Parliament resumes after a short break.

The MPs are expected to vet the 11 Cabinet secretaries who were nominated by President William Ruto on Friday.

President Ruto has declared that the government will no longer tolerate violent protests, which have caused significant suffering across the country.

He said that stringent measures will be implemented to protect the lives and property of all Kenyans, assuring the nation that robust security measures are in place to maintain peace.

Speaking at the Africa Gospel Church in Chebango, Bomet County, on Sunday, President Ruto underscored that Kenya is a democracy governed by the rule of law.

He called on those using the youth to destabilize the country to come forward with their alternative plans.