MCAs distance themselves from an amorphous whatsApp group

Members of Embu County Assembly from Mbeere region have distanced themselves from activities of a WhatsApp group calling itself ‘The Mbeere Assembly.’

In a press statement read by Lenny Mwaniki who represents Kiambere ward, the MCAs said the group consisting of self-declared leaders intended to create disharmony and tribal animosity in Embu which can easily lead to civil strife.

The MCAs said the group took Governor Martin Wambora to court intending to halt development in Embu County.

“The move led to a court order which blocked the implementation of ongoing KRB roads projects,” they said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The elected leaders from Mbeere region said the group which alleges the region has been sidelined in implementation of projects was also inciting Mbeere Community against Embu Community with an intention of creating tribal animosity between the two communities that have existed harmoniously over the years as brothers and sisters.

Speaker of Embu County Assembly Josiah Thiriku, who hails from the region said the current House has embraced dialogue rather than confrontation in finding solutions to development issues with the Executive.

Thiriku added that through consultations with Executive and lobbying for projects, the Assembly has been able to foster peace and development in the county.

He said the group erred by taking the matter to court rather than petitioning at the County Assembly for redress of their concerns.

Philip Nzangi, Makima MCA said the amorphous group has taken the matter to court without enquiring for an explanation of the concerned matter.

He said the MCAs from Mbeere Region are agitated by the group which comprises former MCAs for their continued insults to the region’s MCAs terming them boot lickers.

MCA Ivurore, Dan Mbuvi said they are not against the leaders but urged them to follow the right channels to air their concerns adding the current Assembly embraced dialogue as opposed to courts to settle development matters.

The MCAs called on the investigative and security agencies to closely monitor the online and physical activities of the group in order to enhance peace in the area.

They also called on the group to withdraw the matter before court to enable the county Government to implement the intended projects.

Tell Us What You Think