MCAs threaten to oust Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi

Furious Kiambu County Members of the County Assembly are threatening to launch impeachment proceedings to remove area Governor Kimani Wamatangi from office.

The Ward Representatives are decrying what they described as Wamatangi’s mismanagement of county affairs.

The MCAs accuse their county boss of “dictatorship, failed leadership, and inability to manage the county development plan.”

Addressing a press briefing at the County Assembly premises Tuesday morning, the MCAs claimed the Governor had turned into a lone ranger, and unable to work with other leaders. They further lamented “failed inclusion” of other major stakeholders in decision-making processes in the county.

They also charged that Wamatangi had refused to fully constitute his government for effective service delivery, one year after he assumed office, citing this as a reason behind constant wrangles between the County Assembly and Executive.

More to follow…