MCCP’s Machakos Senatorial candidate scales down campaigns

Maendeleo Chap Chap senate candidate Mutua Katuku has announced a scaled down campaign away from traditional public rallies in compliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to curb Covid 19 infections.

Katuku who addressed the media after attending a church service at AIC Kasina in Mlolongo said it was critical for the rest of politicians to observe the ban in order to safeguard the lives of the public.

“I have decided to comply with the president’s directive to stop public rallies because they are posing a big threat to our supporters. I urge other candidates to support the president,” he said.

He asked voters to turn up in large numbers on the polling day and ensure they wear masks and observe other Covid 19 prevention regulations.

Katuku later embarked on person to person campaign at Mlolongo town where he spoke with hundreds of residents in the busy town.