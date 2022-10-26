McGrath names Shujaa squad to Hong Kong

George “Japolo” Ooro and Dennis Abukuse are in line for their debuts as Shujaa begin their 2022/23 Sevens World Series campaign next week at the Hong Kong 7s.

The duo were standouts for their respective clubs during this season’s National Sevens Circuit and have been included in the 13 man team to the far east named by Head Coach Damian McGrath on Wednesday morning in Nairobi.

Nelson Oyoo captains the squad that will play out of Pool D alongside Argentina, Ireland and Canada.

Shujaa Schedule in Hong Kong

Friday 4 November 2022: v Ireland ( 1040 EAT)

Saturday 5 November 2022: v Argentina ( 625EAT)

Saturday 5 November 2022: v Canada ( 945EAT)

2022/23 HSBC Sevens World Series Calendar

Hong Kong 4-6 November 2022

Dubai 2-3 December 2022

Cape Town 9-11 December 2022

Hamilton 21-22 January 2023

Sydney 27-29 January 2023

Los Angeles 25-26 February 2023

Vancouver 3-5 March 2023

Hong Kong 31 March -2 April 2023

Singapore 8-9 April 2023

Toulouse 12-14 May 2023

London 20-21 May 2023

