MCK affirms media’s role in scrutinising devolved healthcare model

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has urged journalists to proactively engage in promoting transparency and accountability in devolved healthcare.

MCK Mombasa Regional Coordinator Maureen Mudi advised journalists to examine health policies and follow up on their implementation at the county level.

“With healthcare now managed at the county level, devolution offers opportunities for localised solutions but also exposes vulnerabilities to inefficiencies. Journalists must investigate resource allocation, service delivery, and the management of public health emergencies to ensure accountability”, she said at a workshop for investigative health journalists in Kilifi County organised by the Association of Media Women in Kenya (AMWIK) under the USAID Transparency International USAWA project.

Ms Mudi said that the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore key lessons that revealed critical gaps in healthcare systems.

“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed weaknesses in the healthcare infrastructure. Journalists must expose these issues to advocate for reforms, enhance preparedness and ensure accountability”, she insisted.

AMWIK Program Coordinator Lornah Sempele echoed these sentiments, urging journalists to scrutinise county governments and elevate the voices of citizens.

“County governments are at the frontline of healthcare service delivery. Journalists must investigate their actions, hold them accountable and ensure that the citizens’ concerns are amplified”, said Ms Sempele.

During the training, journalists raised concerns on limited access to information emanating from government officials and healthcare institutions. They said that such barriers hinder their ability to report accurately and comprehensively.