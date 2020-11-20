MCK raises concern over security of journalists, want scribes treated with dignity

The Media Council of Kenya has appealed to security organs to handle journalists with respect and accord them the freedom to execute their mandate.

The call by the media regulator came after the alleged assault of journalists by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha’s security detail while touring Kosawo Primary School on Thursday.

“I appeal to security agents to handle journalists with respect and accord them the freedom to work, this is follows complaints of harassment of two journalists by Education CS bodyguard during his visit in Kisumu,” said MCK CEO David Omwoyo.

“The matter was extremely saddening and embarrassing, we are appealing to relevant authorities to expedite probe into the matter and prosecute the aide,” he added.

In a statement, Kisumu Journalist Network condemned the attack and consequent actions by one of the bodyguards attached to CS Magoha. The officer is said to have indecently assaulted the journalist after the scribe accidentally bumped into him while taking shots of the CS.

The said security officer is also accused of groping another female journalist during the same event.

The Network called on Education CS, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to take action against the said rogue officer.