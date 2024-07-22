MCK calls for urgent dialogue between government and media

MCK says government and editors must find a common ground by creating a framework for communicating critical national issues.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has called for dialogue between the government and the media to address national public interest issues while maintaining their respective independence.

In a statement, MCK CEO David Omwoyo underscored the need for the government and editors to find common ground to prioritize national unity by creating a framework for communicating critical national issues.

This comes amidst increasing concerns over the treatment of journalists and the professional responsibilities of media houses in covering demonstrations.

The MCK CEO asked the government to instruct the police to cease the harassment of journalists covering the protests, stating that such actions undermine the relationship between the media and the government.

Omwoyo noted that the media is guided by the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya in its coverage of protests, which demands reasonable delays in cases of active conflict.

He added that beyond the Code of Conduct, media houses are also guided by in-house editorial policies, questioning whether live images of protestors looting and destroying property serve the public interest or simply fuel further unrest.

“If the protestors have clearly laid down their demands, isn’t it the work of the media to sift through and critically analyze these demands, create a conversation around their practicality and timeliness, and consider the related consequences informed by global and historical trends, rather than merely report?” he posed.

Omwoyo urged media houses to critically analyze protestors’ demands and adopt informed conversations around national issues.