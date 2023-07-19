Home Local News MCK castigates police camouflaging as journalists to arrest protesters

MCK castigates police camouflaging as journalists to arrest protesters

The Media Council of Kenya has Wednesday castigated cases of security officers camouflaging as journalists covering protests with intent to arrest protesters.

Through a statement, MCK noted that the impersonation of journalists by the police is a grace unprofessional misconduct on the part of the police and endangers the lives of journalists in the line of duty.

The Council however appreciated the release of journalists who were earlier arrested while covering the protests.

“The detaining of the journalists was unnecessary, arbitrary and ridiculous,” the statement read in part.

In finality, MCK said that the work of journalists is protested under Articles 33,34 and 35 of the Constitution, “a right that should be respected by all.”

