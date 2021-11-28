MCK CEO David Omwoyo gets new five-year term

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) board has renewed the term of David Omwoyo as the Chief Executive Officer for a second and final term.

Omwoyo will now serve until July 2027 after recording an impressive 96 percent pass mark.

In a statement, MCK Chairman Maina Muiruri said, “The extension of Omwoyo’s contract has been made in accordance with the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) guidelines which require that a decision on the CEO’s contract should be made at least six months to the expiry of the current term to allow for smooth transition.”

He said Omwoyo’s term was supposed to end in July 2022 and the renewal comes after a performance evaluation by the MCK board supervised by the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC).

“The board is exceptionally impressed by the performance of the CEO in the last four years and his thinking around strategic interventions in media regulation in a changing environment. The board noted the turnaround at the Council, including opening of four regional offices and improving the financial position of the Council is excellent,” He said.

Maina said the Council has enhanced the collaborative participation of sector players in media development matters as the co-convener, jointly with the Kenya Union of Journalists, of the Kenya Media Sector Working Group where industry matters are handled.

“The Council is currently finalising processes guided by the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs on development of a media policy, media diversity fund, advertising code of practice and a review of the Media Council Act, 2013,” He said.