MCK complaints commission team takes oath of office

The seven-member team of Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Complaints Commissioners was Tuesday sworn in a ceremony presided over by Justice Said Chitembwe at the Supreme Court Building, Nairobi.

The Commissioners include an Advocate of the High Court WilliamOketch who will be the Chairperson of the Commission, while the other six members are Henry Maina, Nancy Booker, Demus Kiprono, Esther Aduma, Lempaa Suyianka and Polly Waweru.

The six members are professionals from various fields and have experience in journalism, media policy and law, media regulation, business practice and finance, the performing arts and entertainment, advertising practice or related social sciences.

Their appointment was made via Gazette Notice No. 8099 on 14th October 2020 by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs Joe Mucheru.

Justice Chitembwe called on the commissioners to keep the oath and mandate of the office by making fair judgments since that is one of their major roles in the Commission.

“Your coming in, is as a form of service and not employment hence you should take up the responsibilities assigned to you wholeheartedly,” said Chitembwe.

Oketch in his acceptance speech said that the Complaints Commission will guide erring journalists back to professionalism as well as thwart the unwarranted attack on the profession.

“A transparent, supportive and predictable system of media and journalistic accountability are relevant to achieving our goal which involves treatment of information with the highest ethical standards. This can only be through a robust, fair and efficient complaints processing mechanism,” he added.

The @MediaCouncilK CEO @DavidOmwoyo Omwoyo, Chairman @mainamuiruri2 with the MCK Complaints Commissioners earlier today during the swearing in of the Seven- Member Team at the @Kenyajudiciary.#KnowMCK pic.twitter.com/rjKikcxg8S — Media Council of Kenya (@MediaCouncilK) November 3, 2020

The Complaints Commission whose core functions is to adjudicate disputes between the government and the media, the public and the media and intra media on ethical issues was established under section 27 of the Media Council Act 2013.

Its other functions are to ensure the adherence of high standards of journalism as provided for in the code of conduct for the practice of journalism in Kenya and achieve impartial, speedy and cost-effective settlement of complaints against journalists and media enterprises, without fear of favour.