MCK condemns attack on journalists covering London Ward by-election

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has condemned attacks against accredited journalists by members of the public during the coverage of Thursday by-election at the Milimani Primary School, London Ward in Nakuru County.

In a statement, MCK Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Council David Omwoyo is calling calls for expeditious investigation into the matter with a view to having the culprits apprehended and prosecuted.

Omwoyo said the Four journalists, Evans Asaba, Ms Regina Wangui, Elijah Cherutich and Kigotho John Mwangi sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in Nakuru, from the alleged attack by supporters of the United Democratic Alliance Party.

He confirmed that the matter has been reported at the Nakuru central police station.

“Accordingly, the MCK wishes to state that such acts of violence against journalists and media practitioners are unacceptable and a violation of press freedom as provided for under article 34 and 35 of the constitution,” Omwoyo said.

He further warned members of the public against attacking journalists saying it constitutes a punishable crime under the law.

A clash between supporters of the different candidates ensued with the vehicle of Langata MP Nixon Korir being damaged during the chaos.