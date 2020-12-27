MCK condemns police attacks against journalists

The Media Council of Kenya(MCK) has condemned the continued attacks and harassment of journalists over the last few days by officers from the National Police Service.

In a statement to the newsroom Sunday, MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo, says the council documented two incidences over the last few weeks where Simon Ben from the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) based in Nakuru and Muraya Kariuki of Royal Media Services (RMS) based in Nairobi, were ill -treated and harassed by police officers.

“The Council takes such despicable actions by uniformed officers against journalists as a flagrant violation of human rights and press freedom and therefore calls upon the relevant public agencies to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators as a matter of urgency.” He said

The statement further said that they have written to IPOA with the details of the two cases calling for action into the two unfortunate incidences.

Further, the council called on Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai to speed up on pending cases of attacks against journalists reported in several police stations across the country, whose investigation have either stalled or have never taken off.

” MCK has on several occasions brought to the attention of the police Inspector General Mr. Hillary Mutyambai, the many pending cases of attacks against journalists reported in several police stations across the country, whose investigation have stalled.” He added