MCK encourages aspiring journalists to leverage on technology, innovation

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has called on aspiring journalist to leverage the opportunities associated with technology, emphasizing new innovations.

This even as the Council encouraged the journalism students to seek professional advice and accreditation to enable them work in the media field.

Speaking during a career week at Moi University, MCK Research and Documentation Officer Clarice Atieno told the aspiring journalist that accreditation is one of our core mandates which helps to ensure that only professionals practice in the journalism field noting its benefits and urged the students to apply for press cards.

“The Council is an independent national institution formed under the Media Act 2013 for the purposes of setting media standards and ensuring compliance with those standards. Accreditation is one of our core mandates which helps to ensure that only professionals practice in the journalism field”, said Ms Clarice during the students’ career week at the Moi University in Eldoret.

On the code of conduct, Atieno mentioned the repercussions associated with breaching the clauses saying: “As budding journalists, you will be required to comply with the journalism code of conduct, a document that spells out how one is required to behave while on duty. Failure to do this, you can be reported at the MCK’s Complaints Commission for breaching the code.”

Adding that: “Technology has presented opportunities that one can tap into and create an edge for themselves. Be keen and creative about what you post on your social media platforms. Some employers visit the sites to learn more about a person’s character before hiring them”, added Atieno.

Atieno mentioned the Council’s signature events and requested the students to take an active role in participating in such events to learn more about the emerging issues affecting the media industry and also network with colleagues in the profession.

Moi University’s Career Guidance and Development Prof Joseph Lukorito thanked the Council for being a strategic stakeholder and for taking part in the career week noting that the institution is open to future engagements.

“The MCK has always been a good friend and strategic partner of Moi University. Thank you on behalf of the University for your willingness to engage our students on how to conduct themselves professionally. As an institution, we are ready to work with the Council when called upon”, remarked Prof Lukorito.

Career Week comprised of key stakeholders from different sectors aimed at exposing students to the job industry.