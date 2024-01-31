MCK highlights role of Media in shaping investor confidence

The business community has been urged to leverage media power to influence investor perceptions.

Speaking during this year’s Busia Business of the Year Awards (BBOYA) organised by the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Kisumu Regional Coordinator Evans Teddy emphasised the role of the media in trade and investments.

“Media plays a significant role in shaping market forces and investor confidence. Media therefore has the power to influence how investors perceive and interpret information, thereby impacting their sentiment towards the market”, said Mr Teddy.

He encouraged the Business community to effectively use media platforms to tell their story by way of advertising and information dissemination.

“The partnership between media and the business community is inevitable. Media is at the point of intersection between the demand and supply chain of the business and therefore should be used to advance your businesses value proposition” he said.

The event, which saw Emuria FM feted for being the Best Local Media Station in Busia was attended by Deputy Governor Busia County Hon. Arthur Odera, Busia County commissioner, Mr. Kipchumba Rutto KNCCI National President, Dr. Erick Ruto, Hon. Arthur Odera, and the Busia Business Community.