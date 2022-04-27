Journalists assigned to cover the State Funeral Service and Memorial Service of late President Mwai Kibaki at Nyayo will be issued with special passes by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

In a statement, Council noted that only MCK accredited journalists will get the special badges adding that it will be at no extra cost.

“The Media Council of Kenya will issue special passes to all journalists assigned to cover the State Funeral Service at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday 29th April 2022 and the Memorial Service at Othaya Stadium on Saturday, 30th April 2022.” Read the statement.

According to MCK, the maximum number of journalists and support staff who are going to be issued with the passes is 20 per Media outlet.

The council says journalists applying for cards will have to meet the MCK stipulated accreditation requirements before receiving their cards.

Media houses sending teams are required to send names and national ID numbers of those assigned in excel format to mutiso@mediacouncil.or.ke by 4PM Wednesday on 27th April 2022.

The council says it will be in Nyeri on Friday, 29 April from 9AM to issue cards including for Nyeri-based journalists.

The late President Mwai Kibaki died on Friday 22nd April 2022 at the age of 90.

His death was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday afternoon at State House where he declared a period of national mourning from Friday 22nd April 2022 until sunset on the day of his interment Saturday 29th April 2022.

The body of the retired president is lying in state at Parliament Buildings since Monday to give Kenyans a chance to pay their last respects before the burial on Saturday at his Othaya home.

The State Funeral and the Memorial Service will be televised live on national television and radio stations.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta led the nation in paying tributes and last respects to the late Retired President Mwai Kibaki.

The public has until today (Wednesday) 5PM to view the body of the late president.

