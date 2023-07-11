MCK: Media lacked empathy in coverage of Catholic priest’s death

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has raised concern over the coverage of the death of a Catholic Priest in Murang’a.

In a statement on Tuesday, MCK CEO David Omwoyo said the coverage of Father Joseph Kariuki’s death was sensationalized and lacked empathy.

“An analysis conducted by the Council subjected to the test of empathy, intrusion into grief and shock and the “Do no harm” principle has shown that most of the coverage in both mainstream and social media was unprofessional, unnecessarily intrusive, and lacks common decency as provided for in the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya,” he said

Omwoyo noted that the use of sensational words and derogatory terms was insensitive and uncalled for adding that it violated the dignity of the individuals involved resulting in invasion of their privacy.

“A review of the media coverage shows inconsistencies in reporting facts of the story, sensational headlines, and breaches of the code of conduct on accuracy & fairness, integrity, accountability, obscenity, taste, and tone,” said Omwoyo

MCK urged journalists to adhere to the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism when reporting cases involving personal grief and shock.

The Council advised that as the media continues to cover the story, caution should be taken to protect the dignity of individuals involved and adherence to expected professional practices at all times.