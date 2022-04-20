MCK partners with IEBC towards media support during elections

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) will work with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to roll out several initiatives towards supporting and strengthening the work of the media, journalists, citizens and political actors to realise a free, fair, and credible 2022 General Election.

Having renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the two organisations undertake to collaborate on training of journalists on elections reporting and use of election reporting guidelines, Training of Trainers, enhancing public participation in governance, public education and accreditation of journalists covering elections, among others.

In the renewed collaboration, the Council and the electoral body have established a system to verify the accreditation status of journalists and media practitioners covering the elections.

Proof of accreditation by MCK is needed to acquire a secondary accreditation by IEBC.

The Council will also provide media monitoring services for the period to establish the professional conduct of journalists, media practitioners and media enterprises on elections reporting in addition to establishing media centres to facilitate access to information on the elections process while facilitating journalists to work in conducive environments.

In addition to collaborating with the Media Owners Association and the Kenya Editors’ Guild (KEG) to organise Presidential and running mate debates, MCK is working with several media associations and support groups to undertake gubernatorial, senatorial and women representative debates across the country.

The Council has also spearheaded industry stakeholders in developing the Guidelines for Election Coverage and has so far conducted a Trainer of Trainers (ToT) on the same for rollout across the country to equip journalists and media practitioners with the requisite skills to cover elections professionally.

Cognisant that several journalists will be covering elections for the first time in their career, the Council has rolled out initiatives aimed at improving their skills through training, mentorship and provision of working spaces and appropriate tools.

Additionally, the Council has brought together Kenyan media houses to form an inter-media team to coordinate the safety and protection of media workers ahead of the polls.

The team comprising editorial directors, editors-in-chief and heads of content, is collectively developing practical working modalities and protocols to ensure the protection of journalists and media workers in the field during the electioneering period.

This initiative is a response to the sharp increase in threats to journalists and media workers during this period.

“The Council acknowledges that media are both a political public sphere and an actor in the democratic electoral process, and hence the various interventions that we are putting in place to ensure professional and responsible coverage of the upcoming transitional polls”, noted Media Council of Kenya CEO Mr David Omwoyo.