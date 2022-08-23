MCK reveals why joint media tallying of election results failed

Efforts by the media to organise a joint tallying of Presidential election results started too late, the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) says.

In a statement Tuesday, MCK Chairman David Omwoyo said that both Media Owners and Editors Guild agreed on joint tallying in a similar approach used in the Presidential Debates.

However, the discussions started too late in the day when individual media houses had already deployed in-house plans as indicated on the preliminary report on the media coverage of the 2022 General Election released by MCK.

The report indicates that the media largely relied on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) portal to get the results which were displayed on their screens but different methodologies were applied, and varying sizes of human capacity saw different media houses displaying different results at the same time.

“All the results displayed by media houses were accurate and only sourced from the IEBC portal. However, because different media houses started counting at different times, others counted in descending order, others in alphabetical order, while some media houses employed more personnel than others and results displayed at any one time were not the same,” Omwoyo stated.

“While efforts had been made to deploy media personnel countrywide, the sudden availability of the IEBC forms 34A on the portal was unprecedented and caught many newsrooms flatfooted,” he added.

Omwoyo noted that the numbers displayed by different media houses were bringing unnecessary anxiety hence the decision by media stakeholders to suspend display of the results.

The Council commended the media for professional and responsible coverage of the 2022 General Election as compared to previous elections.

“In the run-up to the polls, the Council trained over 3,500 journalists and media workers on elections coverage, reporting on opinion polls and ethical principles,” he said.

Omwoyo, however, noted that several cases of press freedom violations including profiling of journalists and media outlets were reported during coverage of the 2022 elections.

“At least 43 journalists from various media houses were affected by various forms of harassment in 12 incidences documented by the Council.

The MCK urged authorities to expedite investigations and bring the culprits to justice.