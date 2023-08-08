MCK to instill professionalism in media industry

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has affirmed its commitment to enhance professionalism in Kenya’s media industry as espoused in the media law.

MCK CEO David Omwoyo says the Council will continue to safeguard media freedom while fulfilling its mandate and ensuring compliance by media houses and journalists practicing in the country.

“Media monitoring and analysis is a critical function which is carried out by the Council as envisaged in the Constitution under the Media Council Act, 2013. As we continue setting media standards in Kenya, constant media monitoring and analysis helps us to ensure that the media complies with the standards set out in the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya and therefore your work is very critical, and it is the foundation of our mandate,” Mr Omwoyo told the Council’s current and new media monitoring staff at an induction programme at the Kenya School of Government.

He urged the new staff members to exercise analytical thinking while monitoring the different media platforms.

“As monitors will be required to interrogate content and trends put out in the media. Journalism demands that professionalism is upheld and over time you will be responsible for various tasks such as churning out media monitoring analysis and reports and all this requires your analytical thinking,” he emphasised.

MCK Director for Media Training and Curriculum Victor Bwire reminded the staff members of their position as the Council’s brand ambassadors, saying their work extends beyond the official working environment.

“As you begin working at MCK remember that we are a public institution that takes pride in upholding professionalism. While carrying out your duties, we urge you to be cognisant of our vision and mission. Conduct yourselves as brand ambassadors of the organisation working for a government agency and always remember to uphold integrity as you perform your duties”, noted Mr Bwire.

The week-long induction programme will provide a holistic introduction to the Council’s mandate, objectives and goals while equipping the new staff with skills to perform their duties.