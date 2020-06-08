MCK waives media subscription fees for six months

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has on Monday waived the quarterly media subscription fees for media enterprises until October 2020.

Media enterprises are required to pay quarterly subscription fees to fulfil compliance requirements.

“The decision to implement the waiver was reached at during a Special Council Meeting on Friday 5th June 2020 where the governing body of the MCK reviewed the regulator’s COVID-19 mitigation measures for the media sector and approving the waiver affecting the last quarter of the financial year 2019/20 (April – June 2020) and the first quarter of the financial year 2020/21 (July – September 2020),” said MCK CEO David Omwoyo.

The media sector has been adversely affected by the slowdown in economic activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant shrinking and in some cases drying up of advertising revenues.

The waiver of the subscription fees amounts to Ksh 10 million in value for the said period and is intended to help lighten the financial burden on media houses.

The MCK has in the last three months implemented a raft of measures to cushion the sector, including the provision of health reporting grants to journalists, direct support to media associations and support groups and the provision of the historic Ksh 100 million grants to community media.

“We continue to monitor this evolving situation with a view to providing assistance where possible and engendering a conducive operating environment for media enterprises across the country,” Omwoyo added.