McKinstry: Past knowledge of our opponents crucial to our game plan tonight

Uganda national soccer team head coach Johnathan McKinstry reckons the prior knowledge he has of Rwanda, their opponents tonight,in their Group C opener of Africa Nations Championship, CHAN,in Cameroon will be crucial to their approach of the game.

The match is set to kick off at 10pm east African time, will be aired on KBC TV.

Mckinstry says him knowing eighteen players out of the 30- man Rwandan squad currently in Cameroon will be crucial in Uganda’s success tonight.

‘’We have to put aside that historical relationship and really push. My knowledge of players in the squad where 18 of them played for me when I was the head coach will be crucial when the game kicks off’,Mckinstry said in a pre match address.

The Northern Ireland coach was in charge of Rwanda 2015-2016 and guided them to the quarter finals of CHAN at home in 2016.He took over in Uganda in September 2019. He has previously coached Sierra Leone national soccer team.

Rwanda head coach Vincent Mashami who worked under Mckinstry says his side is equally ready for the task, revealing that they have also done their home work well.

‘’ I wouldn’t like to go much into details how we know our opponents, however we are very prepared we have been watching their videos, and what we know is that they have a very quality side, with individual talents and we are ready’’, Mashami said.

Uganda will be out to better their record at the CHAN championship with their journey’s in their four past appearances ending at the group stage, whereas Rwanda has qualified for the quarter final stage when they played host to the games four years ago.

Rwanda and Uganda lie in group C that also has defending champions Morocco and debutants Togo.

Morocco launches their title defense against Togo at Douala Reunification Stadium from 7pm, east African time.

Morocco who were the first side to host and win the championship have picked majority of CAF Confederations Cup champions RS Berkhane players in their squad. Berkhane has a total of seven players in the 33 man side, the highest number by a single club in the team.

Head coach Hussein Ammouta one of the experienced coaches at tournament is charged with living up to the favorites tag and negotiating his way past one of the tournaments toughest group.

Togo, qualified by the skin of their teeth after edging out Nigeria 4-3 on aggregate .Togo have picked former international defender and current Under-20 head coach Jean Paul Abalo to lead the team.

CHAN 2020

Monday,Jan 18 2021

Morocco Vs Togo-7PM

Uganda Vs Rwanda-10pm

