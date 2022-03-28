MCSK appoints Dr. Ezekiel Mutua as new Chief Executive Office

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has appointed Dr. Ezekiel Mutua as the new Chief Executive Officer.

While announcing Dr. Mutua’s appointment Monday morning, the MCSK board noted that the former Kenya Film classification Board (KFCB) boss emerged top among candidates who were interviewed for the position.

“Mutua is a consummate media professional with an immense passion for leadership, communication, and opinion driving, in both private and public sectors,” the board said in a statement.

The board further indicated that it settled on Mutua given his “great wealth of experience in leading media communications having served in various top leadership positions, ”