MCSK releases Ksh 37M for musicians

The Collective Management Organization collected and disbursed Ksh37 million in copyright and license fees to artists during the last six months of last year.

The organization says following the use of the new transparent electronic systems to calculate the royalties payout, the highest beneficiary received 400,000 shillings.

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) says a new system was used in calculating the amount due to each artist.

Sauti Sol is the top earner. Others are Nyashinski, Chritina Shusho, Mercy Masika and Eunice Njeri Mathenge were the top earners.

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya has given broadcasters, who are the biggest consumers of copyrighted artistical work until end month to comply and forward their collections.

In the meantime, MCSK which has been accused of not being accountable and transparent has embarked on a sensitization programme targeting artists.