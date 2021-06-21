MD says diversity and competitiveness, the lifeblood of new KBC

The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) will be unveiling a more diverse range of new programmes, in changes that will see the media house adjust to the dynamic media market.

Speaking on Monday, KBC Managing Director, Dr Naim Bilal said the station aims at providing the audience with a wide range of content; news and entertainment in line with the emerging digital trends.

“The world is totally moving to the digital era and therefore KBC is shifting to adjust with the changing times. The audience should expect in-depth coverage of news, entertaining TV programs to maintain a strong presence,” he said

The National Broadcaster has also tapped a team of legends who have dominated the media landscape for years to give KBC flagship brands; KBC Channel 1 TV, Radio Taifa and English service a fresh new look that resonates with the needs of the audience.

The new faces on KBC Channel 1 include; Tom Mboya, Cynthia Nyamai, Shiksha Arora, Fred Indimuli, John Kioria, Juma Ballo, Harith Salim and Nancy Onyancha.

TV Catherine Kasavuli alongside the legendary Fayyaz Qureishi, Badi Muhsin and Pauline Sheghu will host the special Saturday segment dubbed ‘Legends’ while Sunday Express will wrap up the week’s news events.

KBC’s English Service, formerly General Service, has signed up top talent such as Chiko Lawi, John Karani and Sam Madoka who come with refreshed content on the Breakfast Club with Shiko and Chiko, the Saturday Night Show, Beat Time, Reggae Time and Yours for the Asking.

In the new content strategy, KBC has gone flat out to widen its audience base, with programme and show genres cutting across Kenya’s socio-economic spectrum.

On Radio Taifa, the station has given its programmes a complete makeover, introducing fresh content throughout the week.

Among the new shows on Radio Taifa is Matukio yaTaifa, a 15 minutes current affairs programme; Maktaba, a 3 minute variety episode of the best from our archives in our 67 years of broadcasting and Usiku Sacco which is a 12am to 5 am live transmission among others.

Programmes to watch out for comprise Maza, a daily soap on Mondays to Thursday at 7.30pm while Vioja Mahakamani makes a come-back after almost six years off screen on Friday at 8pm.

Viewers should also watch out for a new Travel programme, Zurura, Wildlife Warriors, a series on wildlife by a world renown producer and wildlife expert, Dr Paula Kahumbu at 7.30pm on Friday and Wrestling on Saturday at 8pm among others. Lovers of Rhumba can catch up with Bridge over Congo on Thursday at 10pm.