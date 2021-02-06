The nominees for the 14th Swiss Music Awards have been announced.

For its 14th edition, the Swiss Music Awards will be held on February 26th, 2021 at Zurich Hallenstadion in Switzerland. The award ceremony will be broadcast live and all nominees will join the show via live stream. Our girl Muthoni The Drummer Queen has received a nomination for the video ‘Power’.

The Power video was dropped last year and it’s a feel good jam that addresses haters while claiming personal, inner strength. The song was written by Muthoni, the video produced by Picture My Music and directed by Mei Fa Tan. The video has been nominated under the ‘Best Video 2021’ category.

Let’s help Muthoni bring the award home by voting here.